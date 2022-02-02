JOPLIN, Mo. — It wouldn’t seem like a normal year if there weren’t some changes to the federal tax code.

A big difference this year will be how long it takes to get your refund check.

Regardless of how you file your tax returns, you may have to wait longer to get your refund this year.

“They’re starting the season out 6,000,000 that haven’t even been processed from last year. So it’s going to be a slow start because of that,” said Patrick Kelly, C.P.A., Owner, Joplin Tax Service.

In addition to that, Joplin C.P.A. Patrick Kelly says there are a number of other factors that have combined that will lead to a longer lag time before you get your refund back this year. Even people who file electronically may have to wait longer than usual to get their refund check, but if you use the mail, he says it may take a lot longer than usual.

“There are several things that could slow your tax return down this year, the Child Tax Credit Advance Payments, the 2019 tax look back, the stimulus that can be added and the fact that the IRS is starting out so far behind.”

Adding to the problem, kelly says the i.R.S. Has run into the same problem just about every other business has during the great resignation.

“If you do a paper return, it’s going to take months to get it done because it has to get manually processed and right now we’re being told that only about 40% of IRS employees are reporting for work.”

But Kelly says for some, it will be worth the wait, he says anyone with an earned income tax credit or a child tax credit will be getting a much larger refund check than last year. And if all these changes sound too complex to do it yourself, he says you aren’t alone.

“We’re already seeing a lot of people come in for the first time that historically have done their own returns because they recognize the complexity of all these issues we just mentioned, any one of which can cost you thousands of dollars if you make a mistake.”