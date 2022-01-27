OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. —Tar Creek is the focus of a multi-million dollar restoration plan.

The Tar Creek trustees have developed a Draft Phase 1 Restoration Plan and Environmental Assessment.

The proposal would cost nearly $8 million with stream bank stabilization as one of the top priorities. That would include work at Spring River, Fourmile Creek, Sycamore Creek, and Lost Creek.

The plan also calls for an Ozark Plateau National Wildlife Refuge Restoration Pilot Project and an upland prairie habitat restoration.

The trustees will take public comment through February 9th. We’ve got a link to the proposal here.