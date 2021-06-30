Taney County woman pleads guilty to child porn and sexually assaulting children

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A woman federally indicted for producing child porn and sexual abuse pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday.

According to the United States Attorney of the Western District of Missouri, 41-year-old Tara Sue Millman pleaded guilty to one count of the sexual exploitation of minors and one count of receiving and distributing child pornography.

According to a press release, by pleading guilty, Millman admitted that her husband, 36-year-old Mark John Millman, used her iPhone to record video of her performing a sexual act on a 2-year-old child, identified in court documents as John Doe. Investigators also found images and videos of child pornography on Millman’s iPhone, including files that depicted Millman and her co-defendant sexually assaulting John Doe and a 4-year-old child victim, identified in court documents as Jane Doe.

Millman also admitted in court that she used social media to share child pornography over the internet, and that she and Mark viewed child pornography together. As a result, Millman is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison without parole, up to a sentence of 50 years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled upon completing a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

Both Tara and Mark were federally indicted in February 2021 for producing child porn and sexual abuse.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the original criminal complaint, authorities began investigating when agents with Homeland Security Investigations in San Diego, California found a link to a chatroom containing 145 registered users. Files containing child pornography were uploaded/posted by participants in the chat room, the affidavit says, including Mark Millman.

On January 28, authorities searched the Millman’s home and found images and videos of child pornography on the couples’ cell phones. The release says among those photos, the affidavit says, were images of the Millmans’ sexual abuse of child victims.