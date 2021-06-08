Tamko announces executive sales leadership promotions

GALENA, KANSAS – June 8, 2021 – TAMKO is proud to continue its focus on Sales & Marketing with the promotions of two key leaders. Longtime TAMKO executive Stephen McNally has been promoted to Senior Vice President, and Alex Hines has been promoted to McNally’s previous position of Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

McNally joined TAMKO in 1989 as a Territory Manager earning successive promotions to Northeast District Sales Manager, Assistant Vice President-Sales and Marketing and his most current role as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. McNally will continue to provide executive leadership to critical areas related to TAMKO’s Sales and Marketing efforts, including future expansions of TAMKO’s new Proline Series shingles introduced earlier this year.

“Stephen has done an outstanding job leading TAMKO’s Sales and Marketing, driving tremendous growth in sales, profits, creating mutually beneficial customer relationships and mentoring and developing an outstanding TAMKO sales team,” said TAMKO’s Chairman and CEO David Humphreys. “Alongside Stephen’s leadership, Alex has played a key role over the last 16 years to TAMKO’s Sales and Marketing operations, so we’re looking forward to the continued growth these promotions will bring to TAMKO.”

Hines earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Marketing from Missouri Southern State University prior to joining TAMKO in 2005 as a Project Manager. He has earned several promotions to various roles, including Corporate Account Manager, Director of Marketing, Director of Builder/Contractor Relations and his most recent position as Assistant Vice President of Sales and Marketing. In his new role, Hines will assume leadership of TAMKO’s Sales organization, Marketing and Communications and Warehousing.

“Alex has proven sales success and I’m confident his experience and leadership will help TAMKO continue its focus on sales and marketing,” said Senior Vice President Stephen McNally. “TAMKO customers are in good hands.”