Take It to the Streets Ministry gives back at Food Park 66

JOPLIN, Mo. — Take It to the Streets ministry is giving back to those in need in Joplin.

Take It to the Streets spent Sunday afternoon at Food Park 66, providing a meal, as well as hygiene products and blankets.

Minister Scotty Brown said the act of service is very personal to him.

“I went through a bunch of heart attacks,” said Brown. “I should have been dead. I decided I wanted to give back to my community because this is where I started. I grew up on these streets, I was homeless on these streets.”

Brown expressed his gratitude to Food Park 66 for allowing him to host the event at their site.

Brown said he is a registered substance abuse counselor and when he finds the funds, he said his goal is to open a free counseling center.