SWMO Special Olympian to represent the U.S. internationally

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Special Olympians across Southwest Missouri spent part of their Friday competing in outdoor games at Carl Junction High School.

For many of the athletes, competition is nothing new. For one of them – something else is about to be.

Webb City stand out Brett Harper has participated in the Special Olympics for years. And soon he’ll do something much bigger, represent the United States of America.

Jana Fornelli – Special Olympics Missouri Program Manager, said, “It’s exciting to have someone from the Southwest area be represented at the law enforcement torch run final leg in Russia because that is a huge honor and we’re very proud of Brett. He’s so deserving, he’s a very humbled, nice young man.”

Brett Harper – Special Olympian, said, “I was shocked when I knew. Kind of nervous too, and I hope everything, I know everything will be amazing.”

“We chose Brett, A, because he does likes to run, because there is a little bit of running involved in this process when he gets to Russia. The other reasons were he is very nice, very humble, he represents himself well and we just thought it would be a good fit for him,” said Fornelli.

Harper was one of 10 athletes selected nationally to go to Russia. He says his competitiveness and past experience in high school will help him on his journey

“I really like competition, I do like to workout and also I did run track and cross country in high school,” said Harper.

But most importantly, he’s looking forward to leaving the country for the first time.

“I am excited to see other people and I will have a good time.”

Harper will leave for Russia on January sixth and return to the states on the 24th.