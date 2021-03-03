Suspicious device located on PSU campus

PITTSBURG, Kans. — A suspicious device has been found on Pittsburg State University’s campus.

Wednesday afternoon, officers with the Pittsburg Police Department responded to the 1500 block of S. Joplin Street in Pittsburg after campus police reported a suspicious device.

Officers have since located the device and have contacted the Kansas State Highway Patrol’s Hazardous Device Unit to assist in the investigation.

If you have any information on this case you are asked to contact PPD at (620) 231-1700.