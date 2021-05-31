Suspected Thieves Arrested Following Traffic Stop

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — Two suspected thieves are in custody following their arrest during a traffic stop by Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies Sunday afternoon.

Joseph Lee Woody, age 51, of Seymour, Texas, and Brandy Nicole Holmes, 40, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, were apprehended for their alleged involvement in the theft of a maintenance trailer stolen from the Riverton School during the overnight hours of April 30, 2021.

In addition to felony theft related charges, Woody also faces allegations of felony narcotic charges after suspected meth and paraphernalia was located upon his arrest. Woody also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest from Adair County, Oklahoma related to Bogus Checks.

“We believe these two suspects to be involved in other recent thefts in our area and expect additional charges as a result of those investigations,” stated Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves.