NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspected sport bike thief.

Twenty-one-year-old Dregon W. Charlton, of Neosho/Goodman area, is suspected of numerous sport bike thefts recently, the department said in a release.

Charlton is said to meet with the seller of a motorcycle, asks to test drive it, and then drives off and never returns.

Anyone with information on Charlton’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Cook with NPD at 417-451-8012. All information will be kept confidential.