Suspected DWI man leads Joplin police on a chase crashing into a truck injuring 4

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man is in the hospital after leading police on a chase in Joplin on Tuesday, September 22nd.

26-year-old Donny R. Cook will be facing charges after officers suspected he was intoxicated and led them on that chase.

The chase started around 12:15 P.M. when an officer tried to stop Cook’s car near 4th and Rangeline for traffic violations and possible DWI. Cook didn’t stop, but instead lead police on a chase which ended when he ran a red light at 7th and Illinois crashing into a truck.

Four people were inside the car. All four were taken to a local hospital, two with serious injuries and the other two with minor injuries. Police say the people in the truck Cook crashed into were not injured.

So because of the seriousness of some of the injuries, the Joplin Major Crash Team has responded and they’re out marking, taking pictures, and documenting the scene so they can conduct their investigation.” Captain William David, Joplin Police Department

Cook is being evaluated by medical staff with charges related to the chase pending.

More details about the case will be announced soon by the Joplin Police Department.