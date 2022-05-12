WEBB CITY, Mo. — Two people were arrested in Webb City Thursday following a standoff with police that only ended after the use of chemical munitions.

Officers with the Webb City Police Department had responded to a call for a burglary in the 1600 block of S. Oronogo in Webb City around 7:38 AM Thursday. An ensuing investigation led to the discovery of the truck used in the burglary as well as a residence housing the suspects.

WPD officers and those with the Webb City Special Response Team surrounded the house located in the 900 block of W. First St. Despite attempts at coaxing the duo out of the building the suspects would not exit. It was after this that Deputies with the Jasper County Special Response Team utilized ‘chemical munitions’ to force them out.

Soon, two suspects exited the home – a 25-year-old white man from Webb City and 28-year-old white woman from Carthage – and were taken into custody. They remain at the Webb City Police Department pending formal charges.

WPD emphasized the proximity of the incident to the nearby Junior High School and said in their release that constant contact was maintained with the district to keep students safe, and arrange for an alternate pickup for dismissal.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.