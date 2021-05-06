Suspected bank robber in custody following SEK pursuit

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kans. — A suspected bank robber is in custody following a pursuit in southeast Kansas.

Around 4 PM Wednesday, a deputy with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office noticed a vehicle matching the description of a suspect bank robber from Equity Bank in Independence.

The deputy began to give chase which went through Coffeyville and back onto North US 169 eventually stopping in a field near County Road 3200 and US 169 where the suspect was apprehended.

Deputies took Paul Duane Gordon, age 35, of Marshfield, Missouri into custody. Gordon was booked on the charge of Aggravated Bank Robber, flee and eluding and reckless driving.