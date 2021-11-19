Alleged arsonist arrested, charged in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — An alleged arsonist was arrested Sunday following a lengthy investigation by JPD.

Earlier this month, JPD responded to a structure fire at 320 W 3rd St along with JFD. After extinguishing the blaze authorities determined the fire must have started outside the residence (due to extensive exterior damage) and considered it a ‘suspicious fire,’ according to a recent release.

Surveillance video gathered from nearby businesses during JPD’s investigation showed a suspect wearing ‘distinct’ clothes near the residence and appearing on video the same time as the fire.

Investigators were able to positively identify the suspect seen in the footage as 27-year-old, Ronald J. Deloney, of Joplin. Later on November 14th, Deloney would be arrested on active warrants from Carterville.

Ronald J. Deloney

After this arrest investigators were able to develop enough evidence to confirm Deloney as the arsonist from the November 6th fire.

A charge of Arson in the 2nd Degree was sent to the Jasper County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, which was filed on November 15th with a $10,000 bond (surety or $2,000 cash).