Suspect wounded after gunfight & pursuit with Newton County Deputies

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — A man is in police custody and recovering at a Joplin hospital following a chase and shootout with deputies.

Shortly before noon on Tuesday, Newton County Deputies attempted to contact a potential burglary suspect with warrants.

Upon contact with authorities the suspect pointed a gun and fled in a vehicle causing a pursuit that began in Newton County and south into McDonald County.

Missouri Highway Patrol deployed spike strips successfully forcing the suspect into a field near Highway CC and Highway C.

The 26-year-old white man shot at law enforcement prompting them to return fire where the man was later wounded. He was given medical aid and later transferred to a local hospital.

The Joplin Police Department and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office have been called to assist in the investigation.

