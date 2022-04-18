VINITA, Okla. – Two law enforcement officers were involved in the fatal shooting of a Craig County man, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Monday.

The officers shot Guy Walker, of rural Craig County, after he pulled a bow and arrow and waved the weapon in a threatening manner, according to an OSBI press release.

Law enforcement arrived at Walker’s residence at 27310 S. 4400 Road after receiving an emergency call reporting a large chunk of concrete on the railroad tracks on 4400 Road. Officers traced tractor tracks from the railroad to Walker’s residence, the release states.

Walker is making a “ruckus and going in and out of his house,” the release states.

Walker pulls out a bow and arrow and refuses to put down the weapon prompting law enforcement officers to fire at Walker, killing him.

Walker was charged in 2011 with assault and battery on a police officer in Craig County District Court in Vinita. The charge was dismissed in 2013, records show. In 2016, Walker was charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, threatening act of violence, and trespassing upon railroad property.

In 2016 the Court determined Walker was not competent to stand trial and was sent to a treatment facility. Court records show if Walker plead guilty in an alternative court and if treatment was successful charges would be dismissed.

The OSBI reported no other injuries.