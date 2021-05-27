Suspect arrested in connection to Cherokee County escapees

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — A Weir woman has been taken into custody as part ongoing investigation into the Monday night escape of Mark Hopkins and Michael Martsolf from the Cherokee County Kansas Jail.

Cherokee County Detectives arrested 26 year-old Tasha Taylor on Thursday morning, following the execution of a search warrant at her home.

Tasha Taylor

Taylor is facing allegations of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Escape (2 counts), Felony Aiding a Fugitive (2 counts), and Obstructing Justice.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Kansas Highway Patrol, Tri-State Major Case Squad and federal authorities continue to search for 30 year-old Hopkins, who was being held on murder charges, and 34 year-old Martsolf, who was being held on felony drug charges. Both suspects now face additional charges of Aggravated Escape from Custody.

As the investigation continues, authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 620-429-3992. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting 888777. Just type ‘tip cherokee’ followed by the information you have to provide.

A Reward of up to $5,000.00 is being offered for information leading to the capture of Hopkins and Martsolf.