JOPLIN, Mo. — Buying a home is one of the biggest expenditures of money many of us will ever pay for.

But it can be frustrating to have to pay even more money to get something inside your new home fixed within a year of moving in.

A study by the insurance firm “Hippo”, shows 77% of new home owners end up having to get something in their new home fixed, and most of those repairs cost in excess of a thousand dollars.

Pro100 Realtor Alisha Nunnelly says it’s not a good idea to buy a house without a proper inspection, even though some buyers have resorted to doing that in recent years due to the shortage of available homes. And even if your house passes inspection, she says a home owner’s warranty policy can help.

“So getting home owners insurance that goes into effect at closing, that’s gonna cover a lot of those problems that might happen, HVAC, it will cover the appliances,” said Nunnelly.

According to the survey, some repair bills were significantly higher than $1000.