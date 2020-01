Some of KSN/KODE team enjoys pizza from Dominos in support of Kavon Love.

For lunch today KSN & KODE purchased Domino’s pizza in support of baby Kavon Love.

You can help Kavon as well: The Domino’s Pizza locations at 2316 Maiden Lane and 1714 S Rangeline Road in Joplin will donate 25% of sales to help Kavon’s family with medical expenses.

Kavon is 19-days-old and from Oronogo but is fighting for his life in at Children’s Mercy in Kansas City and is currently waiting on a bone marrow transplant for a rare disease.

