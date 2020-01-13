Supplemental food program provides Oklahoma seniors in need with boxes of food

A local organization is helping northeast Oklahoma residents who are financially struggling.
A commodity supplemental food program is available so people can be given a box of food once a month.
Organizations sponsoring this include South Grand Lake Christian Church, Grand Nation, and New Life Foursquare Church.
This program is only offered to those 60-years-old or older.
Their goal is to make sure recipients are health conscious as they age.
A person must live in either Ottawa, Craig, or Mayes County to qualify for the program.
To see if you qualify, call 918-276- 2192.