Supplemental food program provides Oklahoma seniors in need with boxes of food

A local organization is helping northeast Oklahoma residents who are financially struggling.

A commodity supplemental food program is available so people can be given a box of food once a month.

Organizations sponsoring this include South Grand Lake Christian Church, Grand Nation, and New Life Foursquare Church.

This program is only offered to those 60-years-old or older.

Their goal is to make sure recipients are health conscious as they age.

A person must live in either Ottawa, Craig, or Mayes County to qualify for the program.

To see if you qualify, call 918-276- 2192.