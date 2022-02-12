JOPLIN, Mo. — As fans are gearing up for super bowl LVI, Freeman Health System is asking families to keep food safety at the top of mind.

When preparing food keep raw food and cooked food separated so there is no cross contamination.

If you set up a buffet never leave food at room temperature for more than two hours.

If food is left out for two hours or longer throw it away because dangerous bacteria can grow the longer it sits out.

When serving food make sure to use crockpots or ice to keep food at the right temperature.

“If you’ve got veggies just give everyone their own individual container that they might be able to pick up and take with them versus everyone using the same food handles to dip with. If its soup or something like that just making sure that we keep lids on and then as you dip it you pull the lid off and put it on so were not breathing over it,” said Susan Pittman, Freeman Diabetes Education Coordinator.

Pittman suggests keeping hand sanitizer next to plates so people can use it before going through the food line.