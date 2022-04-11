JOPLIN, Mo. — The State of Kansas is known as the “Sunflower State.”

The sunflower also happens to be the national flower of Ukraine. That’s why the Joplin business Higdon Florist is currently raising money for the country through the sale of sunflowers.

Lance Hoopai says it’s hard to follow the news out of Ukraine without wanting to help in some way.

For the remainder of this month, all the proceeds from the sale of a sunflowers in any arrangement – five-dollars a stem — will go to help Ukrainian refugees.

“For us to look at the news and to see that, we felt we needed to do something other than just taking money out of our own pocket and giving it to a non-governmental organization, we decided that maybe it would be better if we tied in the whole community as well,” said Hoopai, Co-Owner, Higdon Florist.

All the money collected through the promotion at the end of the month will go to Samaritan’s Purse — which has sent team members to Ukraine, Poland and Moldova to help war victims and refugees.