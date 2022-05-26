KANSAS — This summer, “exploration” is the name of the game in Kansas.

The “Sunflower Summer” program will make a return. It was started last year by the Kansas State Department of Education, funded by Federal COVID-19 Aid. It’s designed to provide students from pre-K to the 12th grade free access to Kansas museums, landmarks, and events across the state.

The Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes in Fort Scott was part of the inaugural program last summer, and will be again this summer.

“Grandparents would often bring their grandchildren in who were visiting from other parts of the state, so it was great to see families joining together, spending time together,” said Megan Felt, Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes Program Director. “But also those who are traveling through, they make it a point to visit some special locations, because they’re aware of the Sunflower Summer program.”

According to the Department of Education, more than 71,000 Kansans participated in the program last summer.

It begins Saturday and runs through August 14th.

For directions on how to enroll you can follow this link here.