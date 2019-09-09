Sunflower Festival draws visitors to Stotts City

STOTTS CITY, Mo. — Four state residents travel to Stotts City to pick and take photos of a native crop.

Country Roads Family Fun Farm kicked off their Sunflower Festival this weekend to celebrate the end of summer.

Visitors took hay rides into sunflower fields to admire decadents and giant yellow blooms.

For a few dollars, visitors were photographed in the fields or picked a few sunflowers to bring home.

Not only does this Family Fun Farm offer flowers, but a petting zoo and indoor and outdoor play areas are offered as well.

Coming September 21, the corn maze and hay castle will be open.

Staff say this place isn’t just great for families, but also for students as well.

Holly Wright, Marketing Specialist and Event Coordinator says, “I used to be a first grade teacher and so of course positive interaction with children is something that makes me tick and I love that and I love the realm of education, but I also love partnering with the education world now and bringing their students out to visit us for field trips to learn about farming.”

The Sunflower Festival will conclude next weekend.

Sunflower fields will be September 9, as well as September 14-16.