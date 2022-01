JOPLIN, Mo. — The rules for selling alcohol in Joplin city limits could be changing.

Joplin City Council members have given preliminary approval to expand the hours alcohol is sold on Sunday.

Sunday hours (9 AM – 11 PM) could match the rest of the week if changed, which is 6 AM to 1:30 AM Monday through Saturday.

The extension to the schedule started with state lawmakers and applies specifically to packaged liquor.

The council is expected to officially pass the measure later this month.