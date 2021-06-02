Summer school begins for Joplin School District

JOPLIN, Mo. — Some southwest Missouri students are already heading back in class after a short break.

The Joplin School District kicked off summer school today.

At the high school alone, it’s estimated 600 teens are signed up for a wide variety of classes.

Options include both in-person and virtual, with choices ranging from remedial classes to electives.

Organizers say the summer session is much closer to normal this year, compared to what students had in 2020.

“We’re still taking precautions and we’re still following city guidelines,” said Kirk Harryman, Joplin High School assistant principal. “But just to be as close to normal as we’ve been is very exciting.”

Joplin summer school classes run through June 30th.