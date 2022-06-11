JOPLIN, Mo. —

It was a summer celebration for a good cause in Joplin.

Food not Bombs in Joplin held a fundraiser today at the Old Broadway Club.

Throughout the afternoon, volunteers helped collect food and funds to help refill the shelves at the pantry, which is used to help feed homeless community every weekend.

It was a typical summer day with with burgers, hotdogs and local artists lending their talents to the cause.

“Everybody I asked jumped right on board, so as soon as they found out what it was, a lot of people have never heard of Food Not Bombs, so as soon as they figured it out they were like ‘Where can I donate? Where can I be? What do you need?'” says Samantha Morgan, Food Not Bombs Volunteer.

Even if you weren’t able to make it out today, non-perishable food can be donated at locations throughout Joplin, like Old Broadway Club, Bookhouse Cinema, and Blackthorn Pizza & Pub.

To stay up to date about other fundraising events you can follow the link to their Facebook group.