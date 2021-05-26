Summer Car Care

JOPLIN, Mo. — Traditionally, the Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of the summer travel season.

And if that travel involves your car, SUV or truck, the last thing you want is to break down on the side of the road.

Brandon Spain is a mechanic with Ivey’s Service Center in Joplin, and says there are a number of systems you should check — because the heat of summer is just as hard on your vehicle as the dead of winter.

“Have it taken into a shop,” Spain said. “Have them check your coolant and make sure it’s in good quality, check your belts and tires and hoses. Hot summer days will affect a lot of that. And your battery — good time to check it too.”

Spain says it’s fine if you feel comfortable doing the work yourself but adds car engines now are computerized, so it can be complicated.