Suicide Awareness Saves Lives

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, one person dies by suicide every 11.2 minutes – more than 129 per day. In 2017, 54 lives were lost to suicide in Barton, Jasper, newton and McDonald counties, and Missouri ranked 19th in the United States in the number of suicides.

Ozark Center urges community members to learn more about the warning signs of suicide and how to help someone struggling with thoughts of self-harm. During Break the Code of Silence, Ozark Center is offering free suicide prevention training for individuals ages 14 and older. Training includes Question, Persuade and Refer (QPR) guidelines on recognizing the warning signs of suicide and offering hope and resources to those who need help.

In addition to QPR raining, Ozark Center will offer free depression screenings and a Q & A with Ozark Center staff. Also, a balloon release will honor community members lost to suicide.

The event will be held at the Joplin Public Library, 1901 East 20th Street, Joplin, MO on Friday, September 6th from 1:00-3:00 pm.

For more information or to RSVP, call 417.347.7720.