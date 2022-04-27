JOPLIN, Mo. — An area car dealer is sharing the love with the Ronald McDonald House of the Four States.

Members of the Frank Fletcher Subaru Dealership in Joplin made a donation to the House on Wednesday (4/27). General Manager Jason Chambers says his dealership raised over $18,000 this year through the “Share the Love Campaign” and says the cause is personal to him.

“My child was in the hospital and I had to stay in a Ronald McDonald House so I know the relief they can add and it’s instant relief, so this place has a place in my heart,” said Jason Chambers, General Manager, Frank Fletcher Subaru.

“And so that makes an eight year partnership of $120,044 over that time period. Our housing program and family room program continue to be privately funded so this amount of money makes a definite difference,” said Annette Thurston, Exec. Dir., Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States.

Thurston says contributions like these are critical to continue to allow the facility to be 100% donation funded.