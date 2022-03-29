BOURBON COUNTY, Kans. — The journey to the Bourbon County Community Hospital is becoming a little more clear. County Commissioners got their first look at it today.

Noble Health made its way to catch the community up to speed. The goal is to reopen the former hospital and create a sustainable entity to serve the people of Bourbon County.

“There’s always been a question whether Bourbon County can feasibly support a hospital or not and so we really wanted to find an answer to that,” said Rob Harrington, Bourbon County REDI Director.

Noble health presented its most recent findings from the Bourbon County Community Hospital feasability study.

“From what I understand in today’s meeting the recommendation has been made to move forward with a 501(c)(3) non-for-profit entity. You’re able to choose who you work with, so where you send your patients, also we’ll be able to collaborate with different hospitals, say collaborate with Ascension to provide service,” he continued.

The goal behind the hospital would be to help prevent outmigration from Bourbon County — so Noble Health is recommending an expansion of what the hospital could potentially offer.

“There have been conversations of daycare facilities, which we just lost one of our biggest daycare providers. Providing an avenue for behavioral health in that facility.”

Once the feasability study is completed, the county is expected to assess the costs before moving forward with the final plan to make a county hospital a reality once again.

“That will be presented to us as a final document in four to six weeks and we feel good about what’s happening with that,” Harrington added. “At the end of the day it’s all about the patient care, so having some type of rural clinic there to provide more access to physicians for the people who live in Bourbon County. There is a way forward, we’re moving forward.”

According to Noble Health, roughly $11 million a year leaves Bourbon County to find healthcare. So not only could this hospital create 100 new jobs, but it could help keep people and money in the county.