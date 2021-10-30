Students from Webb City, Diamond, Seneca, Frontenac play with Missouri Southern Band

JOPLIN, Mo. — Local high school band students got the chance to play with their college counterparts Saturday.

Missouri Southern State University’s Mass Band Day drew high school students from Webb City, Diamond, Seneca and Frontenac.

The day started with sectionals, leading up to everyone getting together to strike up a tune for Missouri Southern’s Halloween-themed halftime show.

The show included performances of “Thriller” and “All-American Nightmare.”

“They really enjoy coming out and getting the college atmosphere,” said Dr. Brandon Robinson, Missouri Southern’s visiting director of bands. “This is the end of their competitive season, so they’ve been working hard on their shows, so now, it’s an opportunity for them to come to Southern and see what we have to offer.”

Dr. Robinson estimates around 300 students were in attendance.