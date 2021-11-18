Students at MSSU relieve stress before finals by painting sweatshirts

JOPLIN, Mo. — Some Missouri Southern students took a break from the end-of-the-semester stress, today, by looking ahead to winter.

More than a dozen of them spent a couple of hours painting sweatshirts. The goal is to take a bit of the stress out of a school schedule, since finals are quickly approaching. A snowman was sketched out on each sweatshirt — giving these youngsters an easy project in order to create a wintry top with a personal touch.

“Her walking us through it so makes it easier to kind of know. Obviously it’s already drawn out for us so it’s just the painting. I mean, like she said, there’s no such thing as messing up — she’ll help us fix it,” said Jennifer Hinojoza, MSSU Student.

“They decided that we needed a little bit of stress relief with finals coming up in a couple of weeks. And as a nursing major, I can definitely say I needed it,” said Katie Hodges, MSSU Student.

Classes at the university wrap up in two weeks. Finals run December 6th through the 9th.