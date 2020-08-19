Student Support Services at NEO Receives $1.5 Million Grant Renewal

MIAMI, Ok – Student Support Services (SSS) at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) was recently renewed for a 5-year $1.5 million from the Department of Education.

SSS is a Federal TRIO program serving students who are either first-generation, income restricted, or disabled. To date, the program at NEO has served over 1,500 participants and maintains a persistence rate (continuing at NEO or graduating/transferring) of over 70%, over double the national average.

We are definitely excited to continue providing services to our students and helping where we can,” said Julie Brixey, program director. “The pandemic presented new challenges for our student to overcome and we had several students reach out to express their thanks to the staff in our program.”

“SSS helped me grow as a college student and a person,” said Angela Curry, a student in the SSS program. “The staff and volunteers are amazing and always willing to help. I can’t imagine my time at NEO without everyone at SSS!”

Originally established in the 1960s as Special Services for Disadvantaged Students, SSS was initially funded at NEO in 2001. Since then, the program must submit a renewal application every five years to maintain funding.

With the most recent grant, SSS will receive just over $300,000 each year to serve 160 students. Students in the SSS program at NEO are twice as likely to graduate compared to the national average.

For more information on the SSS Program at NEO, contact Brixey at Julie.Brixey@neo.edu or visit neo.edu/sss.