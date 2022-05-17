SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Lawrence County man is sentenced for shooting at a police officer during a high-speed chase.

A judge, on Tuesday, sentenced 35-year-old Raul Gonzalez Reyes, of Stotts City, to 24-years in prison without parole.

He plead guilty in November to one count of possessing meth with the intent to distribute — and one count of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime

He was arrested in October after a pursuit with law enforcement — where he shot at a Carthage officer before crashing. The officer said, during the pursuit, he saw muzzle flashes and heard gunshots. Gonzalez Reyes later admitted to firing those shots until the magazine fell out.

That’s when he said he tried to grab a rifle. He eventually lost control on County Road -170 and crashed.

Inside his truck, authorities found 6 firearms and four baggies that contained more than 170-grams of pure meth.