NEOSHO, Mo. — An area book walk is back by popular demand.

For the third summer in a row, the Neosho Newton County Library has set up a book walk in Big Spring Park.

Each of the pages of a children’s book is laminated and set up in the park. The tradition started during the first summer of covid in 2020 as a way of keeping kids interested in reading without having to go inside a public building.

Library Youth Services Coordinator Pam Harrison says she wasn’t planning on doing one this year but changed her mind with some help from the city’s Parks Department.

“Yea, they asked that we keep doing it. They had people come into city hall and tell them how much their kids enjoyed it. We had the same response. The books are donated to us by Scholastic Book Club, so they’re one of our sponsors,” said Harrison.

She says the book on display changes every Monday.

They’ll continue to do this throughout the month.