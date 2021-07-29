Stormwater work to close West 10th Street, near Chestnut Avenue

JOPLIN, Mo. — An upcoming construction project in Joplin will close 10th St. temporarily.

The City of Joplin highlights the project and what repairs will be made for the duration of the closure in the press release below:

Starting Monday, August 2, West 10th Street near Chestnut Avenue will be closed for a stormwater construction project. Closure begins Monday, August 2 and is scheduled for three weeks to allow crews to make improvements. Travelers should use 7th Street or 13 Street during this time.

Work on this project involves the replacement of an existing 8’ x 3’ concrete box that was part of the “Old Willow Branch” system, which is 100-plus years old. The top of the box doubled as a sidewalk, so a new sidewalk will be installed along with a new ADA ramp on the northwest corner of 10th and Chestnut to improve accessibility for residents. Five inlets will be installed, (four on Chestnut Avenue and one on 10th Street) to increase collection rate of stormwater and decrease frequency of flooding.

This closure will be in place through Monday, August 23 as the City’s contractor G & G Construction, Inc. continues work on the stormwater improvements along this area. Traffic will be detoured during this time. Drivers may want to choose alternative routes due to possible delays.

The project is funded through the Parks and Stormwater Sales Tax, which voters renewed in 2011.

For questions, please contact Public Works at 417-624-0820, ext. 531.