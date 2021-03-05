Stormwater work closes 4th Street, near School Avenue

JOPLIN, Mo. — Stormwater construction near 4th Street and School Avenue will soon begin and drivers should prepare for a road closure for a brief time. Work to install culverts under 4th Street to improve efficient water movement in the area will begin on Monday, March 15. Due to this, 4th Street will be closed to through traffic. Drivers will be directed to use St. Louis Avenue and Campbell Parkway to travel to other east/west corridors and avoid this road closure on 4th Street.

This closure will be in place for approximately two weeks, and will be completed by Monday, March 29. The City’s contractor for the project is D&E Plumbing and Heating Inc.

The first phase of this project, completed in 2018, included the installation of storm sewer inlets and pipes along 2nd Street and High Avenue. This second phase of the storm water project will tie into the first-phase improvements completed upstream and includes ditch improvements downstream along with the installation of a new box culvert under 4th Street. This work will improve the movement of stormwater moving through the area and reduce flooding possibilities of roadways and properties after rain events. Sidewalk installation will also be a part of the project.

The project is funded through the Parks and Stormwater Sales Tax, which voters renewed in 2011.

For questions, please contact Public Works at 417-624-0820, ext. 531.