Storms claim one life in NW AR; National Weather Service requests storm damage photos and info

ARKANSAS

ROGERS, Ark. — One person is dead after a large tree fell on a home in Rogers early Monday morning, according to a preliminary storm report from the National Weather Service.

The incident occurred in the Beaver Lake Fire Protection District about 12:29 a.m. on Monday due to high winds in the area.

National Weather Service are in the region inspecting damage today to determine the strength of the storms.

MISSOURI

JOPLIN NEWS FIRST — National Weather Service will be in Rogersville, Missouri and Sparta, Missouri today to survey damage. They are the one’s who got hit the hardest across Missouri.

“Do you have damage from storms that occurred early this morning? Please share it with us. Doing so greatly enhances our future warning methodology.” National Weather Service Springfield

