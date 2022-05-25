CARTHAGE, Mo. — A recent storm took a toll on a local storm warning system.

A siren in southwest Carthage is out of commission. Carthage Fire Chief, Ryan Huntley said it was struck by lightning, resulting in serious problems with the wiring.

The company has been out to inspect the damage but the actual fix is taking longer than they had hoped.

“Unfortunately some of those components that we need aren’t available immediately so they said to expect maybe 10 – 12 weeks. They’re hoping to do it sooner but they’re on it right now – trying to move forward as quickly as we can,” said Huntley.

The affect siren is near Marigold and Chapel Rd. Nearby residents may be able to hear warnings from the next siren to the north, but are encouraged to pay closer attention to any potential severe weather.