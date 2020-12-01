Stone’s Throw offering Christmas show

The Stone’s Throw Dinner Theater is opening its doors once again after a long break due to COVID-19.

They are coming up with a Christmas play and a a few other holiday plays this month while following the pandemic precautions.

They are wanting guests to have a type of normalcy and feel the holiday spirit with good food and fun entertainment.

“And we do get a lot of–a lot of positive feedback about what we do here about how good the dinners are, how good the performances are,” said Tom Brown, from Stone’s Throw.

The theatre has only opened its doors for a couple of shows these past few months due to COVID-19.

“We just really felt like we needed to do something not only to keep ourselves above water, but to give some people an opportunity to get out and do some things and do them as safely as we can make it for them,” Brown said.

That includes keeping a 50 percent capacity, having guests, staff, and performers wearing masks. dining tables and chairs will be six feet apart and sanitizing stations will be in place.

“I have people thanking us for taking the precautions we’re taking,” Brown said. “They totally understand why we’re doing that, but they’re really thankful about that we’re open and trying to offer them something that they can come and enjoy in a time when there’s not a whole lot of that opportunity out there for them.”

This year they wanted to bring a fun, heart-warming musical: “The Christmas Bus.”

The play will run December 4-6 and 11-13.

“We’re having six shows of the Christmas play, typically we do eight, but knowing that there was going to be some reluctance you know some people aren’t wanting to get out yet,” Brown said. “We’ve cut it down to six. We’ve got five with one with dinner one without.”

Workers at the theater can’t wait for guests to come and experience the show and eat good food.

“It makes me feel great because I love cooking and I love it,” said Lean Cole, chef. “You know, for the people to come out and see the plays because they are always all so good. And it kind of gives you a little bit of normal being normal again, and that’s the good part of it.”

“We have the same people come all the time, every show,” Cole said. “We have season ticket holders. I think there’s, I don’t know, a hundred plus season ticket holders and they comet to every show all the time.”

The theater also plans to have a New Years play some time next month.