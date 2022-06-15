VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — A Nevada man was arrested over the weekend after a pursuit through two counties that ended after the use of tire deflation devices.

Twenty-four-year-old Skyler Mason Fenton faces charges for Tampering With a Motor Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Resisting Arrest after allegedly driving recklessly and fleeing from officers.

Vernon County Sheriff’s first encountered Fenton in the area of east 1423 Rd on Sunday but later spotted in Nevada. When a Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to stop Fenton’s Honda Ridgeline for his reported reckless driving Fenton refused to pull over.

Skyler Mason Fenton

The ensuing chase took the deputy onto North I-49 where backup was requested. This continued into Bates County where tire deflation devices were used – successfully deflating two tires. Despite this, Fenton continued on, eventually reaching the Appleton City exit and onto State Route 52 where his vehicle left the roadway as his tires fell apart.

Fenton was placed into custody by the deputy without further incident.

The Honda Ridgeline was found to be reported stolen out of Lee’s Summit. A firearm and suspected illicit drugs were also found in the car.

Fenton was also wanted on felony warrants for his arrest.