(64804) — ***Joplin Police tell us this is unrelated to the earlier shots fired***

SGT Thomas Bowen tells us this was reported as a stolen taxi cab near 7th and Main.

Police determined the taxi was traveling south. In the 2400 bk of Pennsylvania the cab with the lone occupant who allegedly stole the cab, slammed into the rear of a parked full size pick up.

The male fled on foot and was taken into custody near 26th and Pennsylvania.

More information as it becomes available.