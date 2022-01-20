Stolen safe behind Cracker Barrel leads to arrest of alleged serial Joplin burglar

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man believed to be responsible for a number of burglaries in the area is behind bars after the discovery of a stolen hotel safe.

Originally, employees at the Cracker Barrel at 4010 S. Richard Joseph Blvd called JPD to report a stolen item: an unknown safe found just behind the business.

Officers contacted employees of the nearby Towne Home Suites at 4026 S. Arizona Avenue and learned this was actually their safe that was stolen in an unreported burglary. Tools and keys were also stolen from the hotel.

Investigators detained a suspect, 38-year-old Adam G. Gustafson, of Joplin. who was trespassing inside one of the hotel rooms and located multiple stolen items within.

Through a tip officers also learned Gustafson was in possession of a stolen vehicle as well. This was confirmed when they checked the parking lot and found a stolen 2016 Hyundai Tucson, which was taken during a burglary on December 19th of last year. The license plates were reported stolen out of Webb City.

More stolen items were found in the vehicle from previous burglaries:

January 11th – Tools, stolen from the Fairfield Inn at 3301 S. Rangeline Rd

January 11th – Cameras, stolen from the Oxford Apartments at 3320 S. Texas Ave.

January 12th – Generator and tools, stolen from Silvercreek Senior Living at 3325 S. Texas Ave.

Surveillance video also showed Gustafson during one of these incidents, in possession of the same clothes he had worn during that time.

Gustafson was arrested and is being held in the Joplin City Jail without bond. Charges were filed by the Newton County Prosecuting Attorney for 1st Degree Burglary and Receiving Stolen Property as well as Burglary (2nd Degree), Tampering (1st Degree), and Stealing.

Detectives will continue to follow up on this investigation and said further updates may be released as they become available.