A mugshot of Dustin Ray Engle, arrested by the Seneca Police Department on 3/29 and charged with receiving stolen property, a Class-D Felony in Missouri.

SENECA, Mo. — An anonymous tip leads Seneca police to recover several thousand dollars worth of stolen property.

The tip officers received lead them obtain a search warrant for a home at 1013 Hamilton Avenue in Seneca.

Seneca Police Chief, James Altic said when officers arrived at the residence, one male was arrested and taken into custody, after the stolen property was discovered.

The man Seneca Police arrested was Dustin Ray Engle.

Engle is charged with receiving stolen property, a Class-D Felony in Missouri.

Among the recovered stolen items, police found a motorcycle, a set of tires and wheels, an exhaust system for a truck and various other car parts.

Police Chief Altic said the approximate value of the stolen items totals more than $10-thousand dollars.