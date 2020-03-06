Stolen Property, Meth and Guns Discovered During Friday Morning Search Warrant in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE CO., Ks. — Cherokee County Sheriff’s Investigators executed a pre-dawn raid at a Crestline area home Friday morning.

During the course of the search, detectives discovered a considerable amount of stolen property along with methamphetamine, guns and marijuana.

Two suspects, Ernest “Ernie” Moore Jr., age 47 and 46-year-old Deena Kitch, were both taken into custody and transported to the Cherokee County Jail on a variety of criminal charges.

Moore is being held in lieu of $27,500.00 bond on allegations of two counts felony burglary, two counts felony theft, two counts criminal trespass, being a felon in possession of firearms, criminal use of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Allegations against Kitch include possessing methamphetamine, criminal use of a firearm, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond has been set at $9,000.00.

“It’s always great when our investigators are able to return stolen property to its rightful owners and the work they performed during this investigation has allowed them to do just that while also arranging for the suspected thief to be held accountable,” stated Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves.

“In addition to recovering stolen property, this investigation also allowed detectives to remove dangerous drugs from our community and seize over a dozen guns from those suspected to be involved in illegal drug activity,” concluded Sheriff Groves.