Steve Edwards to retire as president and CEO of CoxHealth

After 30 years in leadership, Steve Edwards will soon retire as president and CEO of CoxHealth.

His last day will be May 31, 2022.

“We have been deeply fortunate to have Steve serve CoxHealth’s patients and employees, and the community as a whole, especially through periods of great change,” says Rob Fulp, chairman of the CoxHealth Board of Directors. “He will be greatly missed, but we will forever be impacted by his dedication to do right by the community he cares about.”

Steve began in leadership at CoxHealth in 1992, and worked in various roles at the health system before being named as president and CEO in 2012. He followed a similar path as his father, Charlie Edwards, who also served as CEO of the health system.

“CoxHealth is fundamentally built on family, a legacy of caring, and deep local connection,” says Fulp. “Steve has greatly extended this mission and commitment through his own efforts.”

A search committee, composed of CoxHealth Board of Directors members, has already been named to choose the health system’s next president and CEO. They will begin immediately with the goal of having the next top executive in place before Steve’s departure in May.

“We take the responsibility of finding the next leader very seriously,” says Fulp. “Our leaders have frequently been found from within our health system, and we know the quality of talent we have at CoxHealth. However, our priority is to find the best person for the job, whether they are currently at CoxHealth or not. We will search with intentionality and focus in that mission.”