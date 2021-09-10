Stephen Thompson murder trial set for this month; here’s what you need to know

JOPLIN, Mo. – On June 10, 2015, Joplin man Stephen R. Thompson shot two victims with a twelve gauge shotgun – Carissa Gerard, 38, and estranged wife Kristina Thompson, 44. Gerard was found deceased upon the arrival of officers and Thompson was transported to Freeman Hospital, critically injured. Thompson, who was shot trying to flee, survived the multiple gunshot wounds.

The affidavit states that prior to the murder and assault, Thompson drove more than 96 miles to obtain the shotgun, then traveled to Grove, Oklahoma to buy ammunition before heading to Kristina Thompson’s home located at 4215 W. 26th Place in Joplin – where the incident took place.

Thompson, 60, is charged with first degree murder, first degree domestic assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

After being postponed twice, Thompson’s trial will finally take place this month.

The Jasper County prosecutor’s office were seeking the death penalty in the case, but last month, it was dismissed to preserve September’s trial date. The motion to dismiss the death penalty was due to the pandemic making it “impossible to obtain a fair and reliable determination of punishment.”

Thompson’s lead attorney, Thomas Jacquinot, indicated at an August hearing that the defense would be receptive to proceeding with the September trial date with the death penalty removed.

He also indicated that Thompson might be willing to change his plea prior to the trial, although that has yet to happen.

The trial will begin on September 16.

