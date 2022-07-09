WEBB CITY, Mo. — Chefs from across the U.S. were in Webb City trying their hand at cooking a $1,000 steak.

Today “Henkle’s Ace Hardware” held their first ever “Steak Cookoff Association” sanctioned “Henkle’s CARnivore Steak Cookoff.”

This morning 22 competitors were at King Jack Park to pick out their steak and had the afternoon to prepare and cook it before they were judged.

“The judges are sequestered away from the cooks. The cooks have no idea who the judges are their’s blockades over the windows they turn in their steak and they get judge. Whoever wins takes home $1,000. The world is kinda hard right now and I think this is a great opportunity for people to be able to come together and be united over things we all love,” said Kara Charbonneau, Henkle’s Ace Hardware Operations Manager.

All the proceeds from the steak competition entry’s are going to the “Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States.”