Mostly sunny skies are expected for Tuesday, with highs in the lower-70s.

We’ll see chances for showers and thunderstorms increase after midnight Tuesday night and continue through Wednesday ahead of a strong cold front that will knock our highs back to the mid to upper-50s Thursday and Friday.

The weekend is looking nice (especially by October standards), with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid-60s.

Have a great Tuesday!