Stay at Missouri’s Little Talladega AirBNB; dirt racetrack on site

POMONA, Mo.– There’s an AirBNB in a small Missouri town that could be perfect for thrill-seekers or those with a need for speed. The property is called Little Talladega and has its very own dirt racetrack.

The rental is in the town of Pomona which is in south-central Missouri just outside the Mark Twain National Forest. It boasts go-kart racing, drift carts, ATV trails, pool parties, tennis and basketball courts, a stocked fishing pond, a single-hole golf course, and more.

Little Talladega’s website says it is an 8700 square foot Tuscan-style home that can accommodate up to 20 guests. One of its YouTube videos calls it the ultimate car guy’s vacation spot.

There is staff on-site to help make your stay a memorable one. There is sangria and lemon water ready for you on arrival and a kitchen full of snacks.

There is also nightlife including a pool hall, dance floor, and karaoke. If you rather kick back and relax you can pull a chair up next to a fire pit and check out the stars in big sky country.

Professional drift car pilot Nate Hamilton checked out the property and posted a video about it on TikTok. The video has nearly 5 million views and he captioned it “backyard dreams”.

There are a total of six bedrooms and six and a half baths. If you stay there long enough to do laundry they have you covered with two laundry rooms. The site even boasts ‘virtually endless hot water’ form its 3 commercial grade 85-gallon tanks.

Some rooms come with a jacuzzi and there are some that are even race car-themed.

You can learn more about taking a trip to Little Talladega by checking out its website.